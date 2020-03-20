The current crisis has taken away live sporting events but — my, oh my! — how long can we live on reruns of ballgames and the ghostly encore cheering and shouting of the past?
Especially March Madness.
Seriously, what’s to become of a nation orphaned from its favorite pastime, the NCAA Basketball Tournament?
So what if the actual employment connected to roundball doesn’t equal in importance to, say, green jobs or the broadband infrastructure?
The same reverence, the same fussy endearment to the tournament is there as for essential and adored trades.
Ah, basketball!
The urgent opinions of anguished airheads deprived of the high-fives and chest-pounding they see after a dunk shot or a three pointer …
Leaves a nation in suffering piety.
Shorn of wholesome delusion, what do we have left?
There’s an ache in our hearts like that of a grandchild who’s just been told the Tooth Fair isn’t really real.
It’s like making a public commitment to a nonprofit and discovering it actually does profit.
After all, what can we believe in if there’s no March Madness basketball to bet on?
There are gifted young giants in colorful culottes whose consummate skills are interrupted, deprived of the worship and adulation, the tumult and shouting and approbation to which they are accustomed.
Oh, the humanity!
These brave champions of sport may know only by hearsay where the college library is — and have but the vaguest notion how to use it should they ever wander in looking for something else — yet they fill us with pride and fulfillment just watching them rebound with such power and grace, hit the open man on a fast-break and shove a basketball into a hoop and through a nylon net.
Political wars and skirmishes come and go. Impeachment strategies and outbreaks of this-and-that may haunt us, may torment our sleep.
But the inspiration of the THUMP-THUMP-SWISH by a sky-walking basketball player, the wobble of an orange hoop dunked upon ...
These are our fondest delights.
So, if you must take away our bread and circuses, do it only momentarily, please.
We have brackets waiting to be filled.
And pray tell, what will become of us if we can’t?
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.