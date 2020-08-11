Lydia, Oh! Lydia, say have you met Lydia
Oh! Lydia the tattooed lady
She has eyes folks adore so
And a torso even more so ….
• • •
In a crazy 1939 movie, “At The Circus,” the incomparable Groucho Marx introduced us to Lydia, whose tattoos “give you a view of the world, for a dime you can see Kankakee or Paree …”
Not only that, Lydia could show us “Godiva, with her pajamas on,” as well as many other interesting sights.
Eighty years later there are Lydias all over the place, ladies tattooed from head to toe and many places in between (according to reports), some fit for mention in a family newspaper and others not so much.
But there they are, these walking billboards, in front or behind you — socially distanced — in the produce section, the meat department, the canned food aisle and the checkout line at the grocery store.
On arms and legs, necks, backs, etc., they call attention to the wearer’s favorite floral pattern or current beau, astrological sign or mathematical equation (just kidding about that one).
At the pharmacy or the doctor’s office they advertise their faith, or the tattoo artist’s, with a chosen Bible verse, sketched beneath fluffy clouds and bluebirds or palm fronds. Or perhaps above the artist’s rendition of a Maltese, Celtic or St. Andrew’s cross.
Tattoo is one of our few words from the lovely Polynesian language.
The word and the art were brought from the faraway islands to England by Captain Cook and his newly illustrated crew in 1769.
International trade spread the tattoo fad from Egypt, where it was highly popular, and there’s a history of it in China. It was also practiced among northern European tribes in ancient times.
It won’t surprise you to know the word tattoo means “painted people.”
There was a time in this country when you only saw tattoos on the arms of soldiers, sailors and marines back from a tour of duty or perhaps a war. An eagle or an anchor, wings carrying a bomb, maybe a flag, or the word “Mom” or the name of a wife or girlfriend.
Back then a lady would never dream of having her skin decorated with ink and dyes, etc., unless she held a position with a carnival.
Today, we’re told, there are people out there walking around with tattoos on the whites of their eyes. Don’t ask me how they get there — I don’t believe I want to know.
Needlework is paid for (ouch!) in decorating eyelids, inside the ear, on the bottom of feet, palms, lower lip, above the butt and even on the tongue.
Maybe it’s simply because there are more women shoppers, but you’re likely to see more tattoos on them than on men.
Why is this thus?
Why are people, especially women, festooned with these colorful, exotic skin paintings?
Well, it could be like Lydia, they want to give us “… a view of the world in tattoo —
“Just step up and tell her where.”
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.