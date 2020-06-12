Sports are about to get cleaned up — sanitized — because of the coronavirus pandemic, changing a few habits and quirks of some games.
Baseball, though, will never be quite the same.
Why?
Well, in South America they’ve decided players will no longer be allowed to kiss the ball or exchange (sweaty) jerseys with opponents after the game.
When American football comes back, referees will probably wipe off the ball with some kind of sanitizing cloth after every play, and players will likely wear masks covering their nose and mouth.
Basketball players will have to drop the high-five and adopt the high-elbow, and quit that inveterate hugging.
But baseball in its hidebound traditionalism will, gasp, undoubtedly force players to quit spitting — tobacco juice, sunflower seeds and whatever else they expectorate so extraordinarily well — onto the field or into the dugout.
Holy cow!
What else is there for a ballplayer to do, you may ask, when he’s not swinging a bat or throwing a ball or running the bases or fielding a grounder?
He scratches various parts of his uniform and he spits.
Or both.
It’s part of the game.
Baseball began as a pastime played on grass and dirt, by farmers and mill hands and miners and railroad men who chewed tobacco and spat.
And scratched themselves.
Thus has it always been, but surely not for long. Too many germ-y gobs in that spit, lads. Cease and desist.
When Terry Francona, the affable, good-natured manager of the Cleveland Indians and college star at the University of Arizona, was in the other league, the National, his favorite road trip was to Chicago, to play the Cubs.
“Cork,” he told me once, “there is nothing like sitting in the dugout at Wrigley Field at 8 o’clock in the morning of a day game, watching batting practice with a big chaw of tobacco in your mouth and a cup of hot coffee in your hand.”
Simple pleasures are treasures for old ballplayers.
“Chawing” tobacco and spitting streams of brown goo, or nibbling sunflower seeds like a hamster (and carpeting the dugout with shells) is part of the liturgy of baseball.
Our National Pastime is about to be desacralized, though, by the board of health.
Sure, there may be new guidelines for bars and pool halls, churches and funerals and snipe hunts.
But baseball has always had a special earthy, folksy, frontier-like character and has never abandoned the chewing tobacco habit.
Or tried to.
Some fans may retch at the sight, but there are ballplayers who think they’re at their best with a cheek overstuffed with tobacco, the juice about to be sprayed onto the grass or dirt or artificial turf.
You have to think, though, that’s about to end.
Always politically correct, Major League Baseball surely will not allow spitting of any kind — or organic nose-blowing (no hanky) for that matter — in future games.
The Bluebird of Happiness will bring baseball back.
But there’s no doubt that it will be more hygienic due to concerns about the coronavirus.
It’s gonna be a whole new ballgame.
"Ptooey!"
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.