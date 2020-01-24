Thoughts while shaving (with an ordinary, which is to say non-electric, razor)...
• The official team color for those my age is undoubtedly purple. To match the bruises — the polka dots — we get from bumping into first one thing and then another, including our own selves.
But being attacked by a Cheerios box?
I was struggling to open the plastic doohickey containing the breakfast cereal, pinching both sides of the envelope and pulling with all my might when somehow my right hand slipped and a corner of the box top took a bite out of my right wrist.
Fouled in the act of opening.
Being a licensed and practicing geezer, I did the appropriate thing: I bled. Two drops, maybe.
The tiny wound is the bullseye of a new purple polka dot.
I may complain to the Lone Ranger if I can ever find the rascal. His can’t-miss radio program when I was a tadpole was sponsored by Cheerios. And of course, the Lone Ranger was brought to us by Cheerios to the thundering tempo of the William Tell Overture.
Back then there were prizes inside those cereal boxes. Decoder rings, badges, secret messages and such.
Now I have an official purple polka dot.
“Hi-Yo, Silver !!”
• • •
The commercial on TV one morning last week promised to protect us from “… the merry-go-round of yo-yo dieting.”
Oh yeah? Who doesn’t love merry-go-rounds and yo-yos? Are you kidding?
A diet promising those things might be worth trying.
• • •
Speaking of diets, a lot of people seem to drool at the thought of eating hummus, which I think is smashed chickpeas. Then there’s humus, which is decaying organic matter in the soil. Take your pick. Bon appétit.
• • •
If there’s a bright side to royal family squabbles it’s the reassurance that this stuff happens to us all. The difference is, normal people don’t have to live their lives in front of TV cameras and meddlesome scandal sheets.
And we don’t have to wear spray-adhesive smiles in public.
• • •
Ever wonder what’s out there beyond driverless cars?
How about carless drivers?
Humans who assume a sitting position, grip a steering wheel that isn’t there, and by some magical power are transported to their destination, where they park on a make-believe parking lot.
Can’t wait for that.
• • •
Ed Ogeron, coach of the new national college football champion, LSU, is an unforgettable character with a gravelly bayou voice and an unmatched enthusiasm. His only problem is if you’re not from the South you often have trouble understanding what he’s saying.
In post-game interviews, after yelling for three hours or more, Ed’s raspy voice develops static.
He becomes the Hoarse Whisperer.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.