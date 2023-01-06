Smart people who claim there’s no such thing as time possibly have too much of it on their hands.
They may have earned a paragraph or two of post nominals after their name but, c’mon guys – have you ever been to a basketball game?
Smart people who claim there’s no such thing as time possibly have too much of it on their hands.
They may have earned a paragraph or two of post nominals after their name but, c’mon guys – have you ever been to a basketball game?
When your team trails by a point and has the ball with 0:04 left on the clock, that ain’t four “nows” on the scoreboard.
It’s four tiny seconds …. ticking away.
That’s no illusion when the horn sounds after your favorite point guard misses a jump shot at the buzzer.
And trust me, it’s not a hypothesis the losing coach is yelling when he slams a towel to the floor.
Time is time.
Generations of physicists have claimed that time is an illusion. OK, maybe in their classroom or scientific research laboratory. But not where it really counts — on the basketball court or football field.
Just kidding.
But hey, if sports fans are being tricked or deceived every time they tune into a game on television or plunk down way too much for a ticket, maybe the brainiacs are fooling themselves.
When Secretariat covered the 1 1/4 mile at the Kentucky Derby back in 1973 in less than two minutes — 1:59.40 — it was counter-clockwise only in the direction he was galloping.
There was a clock, a timepiece, recording that magnificent stallion’s feat at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
I doubt that Julian Barbour was there.
Dr. Barbour is a brilliant man who doesn’t believe in time. “People are sure time is there,” says the British research physicist, “but they can’t get hold of it. My feeling is they can’t get hold of it because it isn’t there at all.”
Fine. Let intellectual grand-wizard-past-master-crackerjack geniuses live in their research towers preaching about a world without time.
We should honor and praise them and their multiverses and infinity of all tarnation. Shoot, they can put time in a bottle if they wish.
Nonexistence of time is a possibility to someone whose mind watches itself, maybe.
Just stay away from stopwatches.
Stay the heck off racetracks and football fields, and out of basketball gyms. Let them call their own everlasting timeout.
But in the world of sports competitors, fans, and ordinary earthlings — we need TIME.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.