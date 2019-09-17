Admire them or deplore them, it’s hard not to gawk at today’s walking billboards — those bearers of breathtaking news on their skin, the fashionable and well-viewed newly tattooed.
They are our aristo-tats.
You see them in all ages, sizes, shapes and art forms in shopping centers, grocery stores, any place the ink-stained can be looked at.
But what if tattoos were a natural occurrence?
What if they just showed up one morning out of nowhere, on people’s exterior, advertising hawks and hammers, roses and posies, various nouns and slogans on arms and legs and necks, etc.?
Doctors offices would be crammed with desperate people trying to get rid of them.
Politicians would sprint to the nearest TV camera and promise free tattoo care or removal for everyone, including foreigners (with or without papers), sailors, stevedores and all in need of relief from their suffering.
If people didn’t choose the causes and curses decorating their dermis, chances are they’d grow to hate them. Quickly.
And they’d borrow, beg or mortgage the cat to get the tattoos wiped off, peeled or shaved — ouch !! — whatever it took.
Under the hide of them, there’d be a snide side of them because of the unwanted, un-asked for artwork.
If the markings were hereditary it would be a case of beauty being kin deep. And folks would scrape, scratch, rub or sand-blast to remove them.
Luckily, it’s not Nature that festoons peoples’ skin. It’s a free-choice thing and in many cases, it proves beyond reasonable doubt what poor judgement and crude taste we humans have.
But if you have one, and if your tattoo pays honor to your bowling team or favorite horror movie, or tribute to the spotted owl or spadefoot toad, well ….
We must make allowances for such loyalty.
This much is for certain: Our aristo-tats are leaving their mark.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.