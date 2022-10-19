Fiddlesticks, phooey, dadgummit and drat — learn how to wear your baseball hat.
(Just kidding).
Fiddlesticks, phooey, dadgummit and drat — learn how to wear your baseball hat.
(Just kidding).
For quite some time it has been cool, as in fashionable and hip, to wear a baseball cap backward.
Some of us remember when it was trendy among welders and those playing the position of catcher, but a bit loony otherwise, to turn the bill of the cap to the rear.
Ball caps have a bill for a reason. It keeps the sun out of your eyes.
Worn backward, I guess they protect a shirt collar or maybe the nape of the neck.
But as intended when turned around, the bill stays out of the way of a catcher’s mask. Or presumably out of the way of equipment on some job of welding or other occupation.
So why did it become voguish to wear ball caps in reverse?
Maybe because roughnecks and rogues who seemed to favor that style became famous and popular.
It wasn’t because Yogi Berra or Roy Campanella or Johnny Bench — or other baseball catchers of great distinction — wore their caps switched around. I mean, their work required the cap be worn backward in the field.
Otherwise the protective masks wouldn’t protect. Wouldn’t fit the bill, so to speak.
But off the ball field, tough guys in tough neighborhoods and on movie screens inspired more tough guys and spawned a fashion trend.
Not everyone favors the rogue look and some see it as the fashion statement mostly of hooligans and mischief-makers.
Look, baseball caps are a noble expression of support for and faith in a favorite ball team, university, cause or business. (OK, and sometimes as a political statement.)
Maybe one day some lovable rascal, just to be different and show independence and non-conformity, will turn his or her ball cap around with the bill to the front — wear it the right way — and start a new fashion trend.
Wouldn’t that be a wonderment!
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.