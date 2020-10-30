The notion that ideas speed up as we slow down ratifies itself in some far-out hypotheses I’ve read about lately.
One I’m sure you’ve heard is the theory of parallel universes, in which all of the choices we’ve made (or could have made) in this life have actually played out, or are playing out, in alternate realities.
Whew.
Another is the Simulation Theory, which supposedly has ancient roots, suggesting we are living in an advanced digital construct — a computer simulation — overseen by a higher form of intelligence.
(A higher form of intelligence, I can believe. The computer stuff? Huh uh.)
And the third helping of nuttiness is that the universe, the real one we’re actually living in and paying taxes in, is “filling up” and will eventually shut down and start all over again.
Geez, Louise.
That last one seems to argue that we’ve been here before, doing what we’re doing today, and that we will do it all over again. In a gazillion years. Or more.
So take your pick.
If you choose to believe this advanced, highly subsidized poppycock …
Maybe like me, you have suited up with the St. Louis Cardinal baseball team and played alongside Stan “The Man” Musial and Red Schoendienst, Enos Slaughter and Joe Garagiola.
Perhaps you’ve tap-danced across the black-and-white silver screen with Fred Astaire, twirling — or twirled by — the beautiful Ginger Rogers.
Maybe you piloted a biplane in the Lafayette Escadrille with the French air force, composed mostly of Americans, in World War 1.
Then there’s the notion that what we are doing here and now — in this life — is merely a simulation. We are only information encoded into somebody’s computer somewhere. We’re not really real.
Just composites or something.
Oh, and finally, that when the universe gets around to shutting itself down for the night, so to speak, and then rebooting …
All of this will happen again.
Sure.
And the most extravagant idea of all?
That somebody somewhere gets paid for dreaming all this craziness up.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.