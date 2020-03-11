If your personal odometer goes back far enough to have paid $45 for a ’46 Chevrolet — a maroon business coupe — to haul you to college in the fall of ’56, here’s a fact you can take to the bank or the student union:
You’re as antique today as that Chevy was then, only more so.
And you’re lucky if you’re half as sturdy.
But if you have that kind of mileage on you, there’s a good chance you’ve got an appreciation for such Christmas gifts as a pocket watch and a pair of sturdy suspenders.
Not so long ago I overheard a millennial-type person ask a somewhat older clerk in a department store what that little pocket was on men’s trousers.
It’s for a pocket watch, was the answer.
What’s a pocket watch, asked he of the Nut — excuse me, Net — Generation.
OK, I apologize. If the young 'un seemed an empty-headed doofus to me, imagine how I’d look to him; that is to say:
• I wouldn’t know a URL if it bit me on the nose.
• HTTP looks like something that belongs in a box score (Hit in Torso by Tricky Pitch).
• Wiki sounds like a boat made of bamboo.
• Browser could be someone a clerk might need to keep an eye on as a potential shoplifter.
• Cloud could be — gee, I don’t know — condensed water vapor floating in the atmosphere or something.
Back to reality … a pocket watch is something very special. It is the perfect blending of art and purpose. It once sent great railroad trains off on time, stopped them on time, boarded and took them on their way again. On time.
There is something matchless and unequaled about a pocket watch.
And for the young computer-agers: Yes, you carry a pocket watch in a watch pocket.
Suspenders are a great comfort to old guys. Strap 'em on and you never have to worry about lengthening a stupid belt after a big meal (or a beer or five on Super Bowl Sunday).
Bing Crosby put it so well in that never-to-be-forgotten hit song of old, “I Suspender, Dear.”
Or was it “Total Suspender?”
Whatever, the old shoulder straps do what a belt promises to do. Except the reliable old shoulder straps do it better and with a great deal more comfort.
All right, when you’re getting pocket watches and suspenders for presents, yeah ... your mileage meter is way beyond anything my old ’46 Chevy turned over before reaching its Final Parking Place.
And the only “braces” you’re likely to find on the young and elegantly stylish folks today are those aligning their teeth.
But that’s OK.
Some day they’ll hit the wrong key on their smart phone or computer and find out what a pocket watch is all about, where you store it, and the stability and comfort of suspenders.
Then and there, another antique will be timed and primed.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.