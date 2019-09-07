Bullet points — sentences or short items in paragraph format — are a staple of the news business, mostly in number form today.
Their popularity may be greater in the newsroom than among readers, because they’re fun to put together.
Over-used though, they become clichés that glaze the reader’s eyes.
At times, judging by some publications and online reading, you’d think the most important news of the day, almost any day, is the numbers list.
Journalism seems hopelessly addicted.
So here’s my contribution to this wheezing prose:
• The 19 most inspirational tweets by President Trump.
• The top 10 mispronunciations of Nunathloogagamiutbingoi Dunes, Alaska.
• The top 5 uses for a hemp door mat.
• 47 things you may not know about croutons.
• The 18 best ways to cook broccoli.
• Top 10 snappy retorts to actors pitching weight-loss programs on commercials.
• The 20 most important things better left unsaid (and un-tweeted) by a president.
• Seven things to never ask a guy at the airport who just got bumped from the last flight home till tomorrow morning.
• The 10 most insensitive criticisms that can be made of a TV weather reporter.
• Worst 15 suggestions you can give to a person with severe allergies to desert broom.
• The 21 most unkind — though honest — insults to yell at a person who’s texting while driving.
• Top 11 mistakes a person can make playing in a Yahtzee marathon.
• The 5 most regrettable things to say to a waiter or waitress before your meal is served.
• Eleven interesting observations to make about a friend’s dandruff.
• Top 12 reasons to never compile a numbers list.
• • •
Meanness in social media? Unbridled naughtiness?
Fiddlesticks, phooey and pooh.
Surely you jest.
Television news and much of the Internet turned crabby and vile on their own. Didn’t they?
Yes, they do get their inspiration from social media — but those sweetie pies don’t engage in nastiness. Right?
Just sophisticated satire. Like “Go to hell” and unprintable profanity and blasphemy. But I think they’re only kidding. Aren’t they?
Headlines on websites talk about people disagreeing with other people in terms of …
“Ripping,” “hammering,” “slamming” and “torching” each other.
One poor guy was “eviscerated” in a headline I read. Ouch.
Trash-talk is cheap because supply overwhelmingly exceeds demand.
And come to think of it, maybe that’s what social mead is in the final analysis: Cheap.
Cheap . . . as in contemptible, disgraceful, unprincipled, distasteful, vulgar, immoral and despicable.
• • •
They were a handsome young couple, obviously just starting out in their together-hood, whatever format that was taking.
But they seemed to be in need of a few things. Shoes, maybe. Clothes. Haircuts.
In fact, to an impartial observer it appeared he and she could barely afford their tattoos, his and her earrings, nose rings, and the cell phones they were talking into as they walked ... together.
• • •
Not all of our athletes, by any means, take a knee when the National Anthem is played — but those are the ones who get the most media attention, unfortunately.
According to Laura Hillenbrand in her book “Unbroken,” more than 400 amateur, professional and collegiate athletes were killed in World War II, including 19 professional football players, five major league baseball players, 11 pro golfers and 1920 Olympic champion sprinter Charlie Paddock.
Thankfully, they didn’t take a knee when it came to defending the country.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.