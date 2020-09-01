MMXX has been a PIBS, a Pain in the Back Side.
Just one big mask-erade.
Orders do not enforce themselves but if they did, and if I could, I would order 2020 out the door.
Let us count the ways, some of them, in which this year has been such a dud:
The COVID-19 pandemic, for starters, has terrorized the whole world, sent us into quarantine and forced us to wear masks when we must go out.
It has closed businesses, many of them forever. It has destroyed jobs, closed churches and schools, postponed or canceled funerals.
COVID has shut down theaters, music halls and called off sporting events, not to mention best-friends’ bridge gatherings.
It has caused shortages from panic-buying and hoarding, and created such nuttiness as one-way aisles in grocery stores.
It has indeed been a bummer and created something never heard of — social distancing:
Six-feet apart or six-foot under.
No fans this year at ball games — and no fans OF this year with the Roman numerals MMXX anywhere.
Then you throw into the COVID terror such items as . . .
Race riots following the killing of a black man in police custody, leading to vandalism, looting and burning and shooting.
Murder rates soaring in three-dozen larger cities.
Wildfires spreading out of control in Arizona, other states and on the other side of the world in Australia.
Politics spreading out of control, including impeachment proceedings against the President.
To add to the headache and heartache, for sports fans, there was the sad death of basketball star Kobe Bryant.
And trouble in the royal family.
Then, of all things, a “mulligan runner” rule added to baseball’s makeshift season, in which a guy shows up at second base in an extra-inning game for no logical or justifiable reason.
Too much gloom in this Age of Zoom.
MMXX has added a question mark to the well-worn epigram about being old … “It’s better than the alternative.”
Really?
Just as clanky, perhaps, but a whole lot healthier is that proverb as old as Proverbs:
This too shall pass.
So let’s just strap on the mask and come together (six feet apart of course), and remember:
Some glad morning we’ll wash our hands of MMXX.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.