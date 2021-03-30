Ears to ya.
There are a number of scientific and highfalutin terms for ears that stick out.
One of them, believe it or not, is Stick Out Ears.
Other names include Protruding Ears, Prominent Ears and Big Ears.
Still others are less charitable and considerate: Jug Ears. Bat Ears. Wing-nut Ears. Dumbo Ears. Taxi-door Ears.
We may now add to that list, Face Mask Ears.
Because most of the masks we are wearing to ward off COVID-19 (is that why we are wearing them?) fit around the ears and pull them outward. In many cases, such as my own, hysterically.
Of all the terms above, I like Stick Out Ears best.
Masked up, I could learn pickleball by ear. In fact I could probably play pickleball by ear. No paddle needed beyond the two on the sides of my head.
I keep waiting for some comedian at the grocery store or some place to ask me, “How many channels do you get with those ears?”
And yet what versatile, multipurpose accessories, our wonderful auditory apparatuses.
A person could wax eloquent at length about the ears’ wonderful-ness beyond just hearing stuff.
And collecting dirt.
Ears are essential in wearing sunglasses — any kind of glasses — and, of course, holding earphones so we can listen to our favorite music without being shot.
Then there’s the serious purpose of catching whispered gossip and confessions.
And during the past year or so, the ears have protected us, I guess, from the COVID plague by serving as a peg, or pegs, to anchor the face mask we wear.
So, what the heck if the ear is pulled outward in service to its owner and looks a bit inelegant?
Even a bit embarrassing.
We absolutely must lay off the wisecracks about other people’s protruding ears.
They are outstanding … in more ways than one.
