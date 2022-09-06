Back in the last century, about half-way, some of you may have set out for your first semester in college.
Who knows, maybe you did so in a 10-year-old maroon Chevy coupe.
Thank you.
Confident that your small scholarship and the savings from your summer construction job would be sufficient in guiding you toward academic achievement, you drove off for the halls of ivy about 180 miles way
To guarantee success, you had secured a $40 loan from Elmer at the local bank. It was his suggestion, and it came in quite helpful. It covered the first month’s rent in the World War 2 wooden barracks converted into a dormitory, plus a handful of yellow No. 2 Ticonderoga pencils.
As it turned out, it also took care of refreshments at the Friendly Tavern you and your roommate Willie were introduced to, a gathering place for freshmen and other intellectuals.
The forty bucks turned out to be crucial. It got you off on the right penny loafer.
And with the help of part-time positions answering the telephone in the dorm office, sweeping halls and putting ping-pong paddles and balls back where they belonged, the loan was paid back to the bank on time.
That was sixty-six years ago and you wouldn’t trade that short time in college for anything.
But in view of recent developments strangely indicative of the times, maybe you can get the $40 back you borrowed in 1956, the loan that came in so handy as you began your academic adventure.
The government just might forgive you for asking for it and — what the heck — send you forty bucks as a token of its forgiving nature.
If former scholars much younger than you, are finding themselves $150,000 less poor because they took out student loans and Uncle Sam has erased their debt, maybe he’ll let bygones be bygones and forty bucks be forty bucks.
As for this former student, put me down as undecided on today’s red-hot issue of student-loan clemency.
And let me know if there’s a chance I could get that $40 back.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
