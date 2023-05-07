Uh-oh. The government is concerned about loneliness in the U.S. Watch out.
They'll probably pass a new law demanding that each day every home in America will get at least one knock on the door by a solar panel salesman, religious cult spokesman, vacuum cleaner salesman, tile floor installer, burglar alarm company rep, pest control expert, volunteers from both political parties, a guy who installs room-to-room sound systems, a fire extinguisher salesman, and two doorbell salesmen, morning and evening.
That parade ought to cure loneliness, although homeowners would never get anything done except to find out who’s at the door.
• • •
The fellow appeared to be conducting a one-man prayer service in the grocery store, holding what appeared to be a sacred book up high and reciting the words inscribed. Turned out he was holding his smartphone, which had an impressive leather binder — and was talking to his wife.
• • •
A couple of days later, a motorcycle rider was stopped at the side of the street (thankfully) and was texting on his smartphone. But you wonder, how long before some clown decides he can maneuver his Harley down the avenue while texting. Yikes.
• • •
When you’re five or six years older than the guy who’s thought by many to be too old to be President but is, anyhow …. you tend to not get involved in discussions on that political matter. No way, no how.
• • •
Saw a TV segment on police robot-dogs. Yep, they’ve got these puppies out there hunting for illegal drugs, explosives and — you might suppose — suspicious fire plugs.
• • •
We lost a couple of superstars recently. One was Mike Shannon, a great ballplayer with the St. Louis Cardinals and when that career ended, a Cardinal broadcaster. The other was Gordon Lightfoot, a hall of famer in another field, singing and songwriting.
RIP Mike and Gordie.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone