Uh-oh. The government is concerned about loneliness in the U.S. Watch out.

They'll probably pass a new law demanding that each day every home in America will get at least one knock on the door by a solar panel salesman, religious cult spokesman, vacuum cleaner salesman, tile floor installer, burglar alarm company rep, pest control expert, volunteers from both political parties, a guy who installs room-to-room sound systems, a fire extinguisher salesman, and two doorbell salesmen, morning and evening.



Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.

