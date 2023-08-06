A modern version of baseball’s old sweet song, “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” might go:
Let me dish out $20 to $215 for a ticket after paying through the nose to park at Chase Field in Phoenix …
So that I can enjoy the stadium’s great indoors and not watch a Diamondbacks ballgame.
Instead, I’ll whip out the old smart phone and call up an app.
Or whatever.
This remarkable, exceptional and totally wacko phenomenon stood out the other day when I tuned in a D’backs game on television and saw what appeared to be about 7.5 out of every 10 fans sitting in the grandstands preoccupied with — in fact, sucked into — their smartphones.
And ignoring the field of play.
Why people would take the trouble and pay the money to attend a major league ball game and spend their time watching their little hand-held devices instead is incomprehensible.
If that beautiful ballpark were filled to capacity there’s no way of telling how many of the 48,500 spectators would be watching their magic devices (with integrated computer and other features) instead of the game.
But it would be too many to make sense.
The smartphone-at-the-old-ballgame spectacle isn’t the only nuttiness at Chase Field, as you know.
There’s an (ahem!) swimming pool in the right-centerfield bleachers and the 35 tickets to the swimming pool suite, according to the Arizona Republic, sell for $4,750 to $7,500. That outrage does include parking and, I suppose, one large drink.
Actually, the pool — rather than being a laughingstock — is more of a symbol that represents Phoenix, its joyfulness and a sort of cowboy joie de vivre.
Smartphones are fabulous devices, without question. They’ve saved lives, settled arguments and helped advance kooky causes.
But in full ring-a-ding at a very expensive sporting event like major league baseball, they’re a wild pitch.
And they contribute about as much to the game as they would — and often do — to a church service.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
