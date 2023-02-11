Sports talk show debates are comedies. They are not to be taken seriously.

The actors throw fits, scream and rant and pound tabletops over foolish things of no importance in the real world. A coach’s mistake — calling the wrong play, for example — is inevitably treated by some sports-talk panelist as an unforgivable sin, an out-and-out crime.



Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?