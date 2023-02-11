Sports talk show debates are comedies. They are not to be taken seriously.
The actors throw fits, scream and rant and pound tabletops over foolish things of no importance in the real world. A coach’s mistake — calling the wrong play, for example — is inevitably treated by some sports-talk panelist as an unforgivable sin, an out-and-out crime.
A fumbled football is looked upon as the most tragical tragedy ever tragedized.
If the athletes and coaches these guys rant about were ever so out of control and loony, they’d be kicked off the team immediately or placed in therapy.
Speaking of overreacting athletes, here are a few more things we don’t need more of:
• Advertising in the mail designed to look like an urgent legal matter you must take care of this minute if not sooner or face severe penalty.
• Telemarketing calls that start out “How are you today?”
• Telemarketing calls of any kind.
• Disclaimers at the end of TV commercials that say such things as, “Serious allergic reaction can occur.” Or “May result in dizziness, diarrhea or death.” OK, if it’s that dangerous, why should they be allowed to sell the stuff?
• The buzzards-and-blizzards approach to TV news. Nothing but disaster and plague. A cloud behind every silver lining.
It makes you wonder if there’s anything good happening anywhere …. and whether they’d consider reporting it.
Hey, here's some good news: The love story had a unique beginning, one worthy of a Hollywood movie.
It was reported in an obituary printed in a small Midwestern weekly many years ago.
The couple met, according to the story, at the city dump, where he and a friend were shooting rats and she drove up in her truck to deposit yard waste.
Their love affair lasted well over 50 years. How could it not?
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
