The difference in public opinion on wearing face masks could present a novel idea for celebrating Halloween this year.
Namely:
Those who wear masks whether they like them or not but feel it’s the thing to do, could take them off to celebrate Sunday, Oct. 31.
Meanwhile, mask objectors who normally refuse to wear the cussed things, could put them on and maybe go trick-or-treating. Or bobbing for apples.
Booooooo. (That’s a ghostly “boo,” not a heckle).
• • •
Not everyone wants to wear a mask, of course. So here’s a way to ensure social distancing: Everybody get a measles tattoo.
• • •
A somewhat radical friend suggests online bullying, booby traps, identity theft and scam calls should be punishable by 5 to 7 years in front of a firing squad.
• • •
A polite and poetic reply to scam calls might be, “Away, temptster. I scorn thy gold.” Most of us are a bit more to-the-point and not quite as tactful. …
• • •
You may have thought the method of positioning some cars on parking lots in Green Valley original and unique. But it’s the same everywhere. Some folks not wanting to place their new or newly washed vehicles in danger of being touched or dented go to extremes in parking, taking up as many spaces as possible. Those elongated pickups, it sometimes seems, take up an entire row.
• • •
As you no doubt know, college athletes are now permitted — and in fact are encouraged — to peddle their name, image and likeness to the highest bidder. In the whence and whither of the National Collegiate Athletic Assn., this begs a new statistic: Most cash collected by an individual and team. …
• • •
A fellow who looked like he might be receptive on a regular basis to messages from outer space, was seen using a shopping cart as a scooter not long ago on grocery-chain lot. …
• • •
If it’s not already a new medical speciality, it soon will be: repairing torn thumb strings (similar to injured hamstrings in sports) due to aggressive and obsessive use on smart phone keyboards. …
• • •
A common sight in these parts is the raucous comedy of a crazy raven chasing a normal feathered creature from a tree or post or rooftop, squawking, clucking or whatever that obnoxious noise is that ravens make. …
• • •
If you’re a dog-walker or merely an aficionado of a blessed stroll for exercise, you’ve noticed some nice, cool early-mornings lately. It kindles the hope that in a month or so it will be this way all day. We can’t wait. …
• • •
There’s nothing like a good walk, unless it’s pickleball, golf, tennis, bridge or mud wrestling (just kidding about that last one, but on second thought, who knows?).
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.