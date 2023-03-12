The only thing more beautiful than watching a steady, vigorous snowfall in the desert is watching it melt — rapidly — when the sun comes out.
Those large white flakes falling on your front lawn may kindle fond old Midwest or Northern memories of bygone days, but nothing like the joy of sunshine turning the snow to melted runoff by mid-morning the next day.
Winter seems best in the rearview mirror, in recollection form and in old photographs.
Eager and insistent, Baseball’s Joint Competition Committee has come up with new rules for the coming season. They include a shot clock for pitchers — actually a timer — as well as limits on where players may position themselves in the field (no more extreme defensive shifts), and bigger bases to somehow encourage more stealing.
Well, how about a rule that pitchers can throw fastballs only, no slow curves?
How about shortening the distance between bases from 90 feet to 60?
How about making the pitcher throw underhand — using a much bigger ball?
And we could call it …. Softball.
One more improvement for the sport, whatever it’s called: No more stupid TV interviews with a manager in the dugout while the game is going on and while people are running around those bigger bases.
While we’re improving things, how about a slightly more civilized color scheme for our political parties. Red State vs. Blue State is too angry, too mean.
To encourage more niceness we could replace Red and Blue with something like the gracefulness and subtlety of mauve and the soothing tone of aquamarine. Mauve States and Aquamarine States, what a big improvement.
Serenity Now!
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone