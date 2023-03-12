The only thing more beautiful than watching a steady, vigorous snowfall in the desert is watching it melt — rapidly — when the sun comes out.

Those large white flakes falling on your front lawn may kindle fond old Midwest or Northern memories of bygone days, but nothing like the joy of sunshine turning the snow to melted runoff by mid-morning the next day.



Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.

