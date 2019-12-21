Nobody asked me but ….
• There are Arizona-issued license plates cruising Green Valley so faded out — so unreadable — you could say their numbers were up a long time ago … Some license plates are bleached, flaked, peeled, obliterated and have outlived better days in the worse of ways.
• Colin Kaepernick is a better victim than quarterback … We judge the accomplishment of too many sports stars by the size of contract wheedled by their lawyers when the truth is, the greatest athlete in the world is probably a barefooted distance runner somewhere in Ethiopia or Kenya.
• You have to learn how to be old — it takes years to get used to it … One thing’s for sure: the metronome, the clock, the calendar are ticking away the minutes we are given on this great blue planet.
• Overheard in a local restaurant: “They have the best croutons in town." … We couldn’t have gotten through the rest of the day without knowing for certain about those croutons.
• Some day police will be writing tickets for texting while riding e-scooters in the wrong direction on a one-way street while remote-controlling a drone.
• This slogan, probably written by a priest, is pretty much on target: “Miss a mass, amass a mess.”
• Retired football players interviewing present football players is like a conversation between Tonto and Tarzan … Speaking of sports, the NCAA is about to crack down on a number of college athletes whose tattoos are spelled incorrectly.
• Pollution makes the world go brown but sometimes it contributes to a pretty sunset.
• In today’s fashion world, bluejeans with the most holes in the knees (and elsewhere) are the most expensive … But what’s so surprising about the popularity of holey jeans in a country where dead people vote and receive stimulus checks?
• A bird in the hand is worth three Kleenex.
• We must think kindly of the people in Congress and grant them their sacred right to be knotheaded, stupid and wrong.
• Presidential tweets often show a revenge not much better than Montezuma’s.
• A sign in a store advertises a “faux fur throw” — but how fur can a person throw a faux?
• The most prescient line of literature ever written was Dickens’ opening paragraph to A Tale of Two Cities; sound familiar?
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way — in short, the period was so far like the present period that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only.”
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.