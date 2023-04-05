The final Final Four may be more than a bad, bad dream. You have to wonder if the lack of continuity in college sports with the one-and-done situation, the two or three-and-transfer situation won't eventually wreck the entire system.
Athletes bouncing around from school to school could wind up making intercollegiate athletics such a jumble of temps and other workers on demand that fans’ allegiance to and affection for teams will disappear.
The idea of athletes constantly shopping around for a better deal, more NIL (name, image and likeness money) as well as the promise of more PT — playing time — strengthens the impression of college sports as minor league professionals. Here today, gone next semester.
Minor league sports can be entertaining, but they don’t attract the unwavering devotion, encouragement and financial support traditionally poured on colleges, at least during what has been generations of amateur competition.
Normal college students (those enrolled for an education), have always had the recourse, the option, of changing schools whenever they pleased. But normal students don’t get free tuition, books, tutors, room and board, fees, a stipend, medical attention and expert training and development in their chosen field of study.
On the other hand, normal students don’t fill very expensive seats in 15,000- to 30,000-seat arenas with hungry, thirsty and devoted ticket buyers game after game, fans who also pay extraordinarily high prices to park their cars, thus contributing to the flow of enormous wealth to colleges from athletics.
Just the same, one might ask oneself: What are colleges for, educating young people or providing entertainment for the community and the state?
There should be common ground to accomplish both.
And there is — or was — before college sports became openly and legally professional. At some point the NIL rule will have to be abolished or reshaped and brought under strict enough control to prevent the transfer portal from being a freeway of athletes coming and going.
Surely there’s a healthier way to operate than turning fun and games at the old school into a flea market with athletes constantly looking for a better deal.
Fans follow their heart and it’s hard to give it to a constantly revolving cast of characters jumping from one school to the next, year after year. It’s hard to root for ceaseless confusion and for athletes whose allegiance is to themselves, not the school, the coaching staff that recruited them, the fans or fellow students.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
