The final Final Four may be more than a bad, bad dream. You have to wonder if the lack of continuity in college sports with the one-and-done situation, the two or three-and-transfer situation won't eventually wreck the entire system.

Athletes bouncing around from school to school could wind up making intercollegiate athletics such a jumble of temps and other workers on demand that fans’ allegiance to and affection for teams will disappear.



Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.

