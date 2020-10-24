It was such a nice reminder, even though it brought a chill, to be told “keep us in mind when you expire.”
No real difference conceptually, I guess, from:
“Let us know when you’re ready to sell your house.”
Or buy a car.
But, well, negotiating your mortal remains is hard to think about, especially tied to a marketing promotion.
Just the same, at a certain age — mine — it’s something to consider. And I will.
Later.
The nicely decorated business letter brought to mind one of the great characters from the golden age of radio, Digby “Digger” O’Dell ... “the friendly undertaker” from “The Life of Riley” show.
Digger was played by English actor John Brown.
On the show, he would bump into Chester A. Riley, portrayed by William Bendix, with the greeting:
“You’re looking fine, Riley. Very natural.”
After their conversation, Digger would say:
“Well, I’d better be … shoveling off.”
Digger had this sepulchral voice, quavering — and downright morbid — as well as his very own theme music, Chopin’s Funeral March.
There were listeners, even sponsors, who complained about the too-friendly “friendly undertaker,” claiming it wasn’t nice to make fun of death.
But many, many more radio fans couldn’t wait for the next episode.
Thanks in large part to Digger O’Dell, “The Life of Riley” became one of the most loved shows in radio history.
Radio historian Gerald Nachman, in his magnificent book “Raised on Radio” (Pantheon Books 1998), wrote: “Riley was canceled after one season but was saved from going off the air by (the) creation of Digger O’Dell.”
The number of people who want to discuss arrangements for their own funeral is probably equal to the number of those who really want to bring down the curtain: Zero.
It’s going to happen, of course.
And we should be as prepared as possible ….
For the next episode.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.