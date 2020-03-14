By size and longevity he qualified for one of those motorized shopping carts in the grocery store and there he was, parallel-parked against a chicken-warmer, which he presumed was his private drive-up buffet.
He helped himself to the little nummies, licking his fingers between samples.
No notice, no dissent, no laws.
It was the ideal place for him to wait for his caregiver while she was off shopping for things to eat … presumably at home.
But hey, it was early-bird lunch time, he was hungry and he had his own snack bar right here.
• • •
Ever get the idea there are professional tailgaters at large, ready to sneak up behind you and ride your bumper in traffic?
Some are mere amateurs who roar up, blast their horn or flash their IQ with their free hand, then pull out and pass you in order to be first in line at the red light just ahead.
But others much more skilled are devoted to the science of navigating nearness. And they practice close-order drills every time they hit the street.
What these creeps, amateur and pro, are really good at is trying your nerves and patience.
• • •
Speaking of traffic, have you ever had to swerve this way and that in order to avoid hazardous potholes? And worried about a cop watching you and wondering if you had downed one too many at the bar?
Try to dodge these craters and you could get ticketed for careless and very strange driving.
But fail to dodge them and you might qualify for at least one new tire, or a wheel suspension or steering realignment.
Or all of the above.
• • •
In a story about advice to the elderly, I read the other day that thieves and muggers are less likely to bother you if you walk with a swagger.
On the other hand, if you left your swagger at home, they’d be less likely to bother you if you walked with a fighting cane or shillelagh or claw hammer, wouldn’t they?
• • •
You get such amazing wisdom on the front — or back — of T-shirts. A few seen recently:
“Does running late count as exercise?”
“Does a wounded snake limp?”
“The back of my neck is nothing to sneeze at!”
• • •
More thoughts while grocery shopping:
After viewing some really hideous tattoos, here’s an idea that might be worth considering.
If you don’t want people bothering you in the check-out lane and if you cherish your private space, how about getting a tattooed replica of a contagious skin disease?
• • •
Finally, if the flood of speeches on TV lately has driven you to the home improvement channel or to paid programming because you’re sick of politics, consider the words of the late George Burns:
“Too bad the only people who know how to run the country are busy driving cabs and cutting hair.”
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.