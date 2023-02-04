Back in the last century about halfway, there was nothing more daring, exciting and educational for a teenage lad than a dash up the two flights of stairs to Pop’s Pool Hall in my little Midwest hometown for a game of eight-ball.

It was slightly wicked and audacious but a rite of passage in that puritanical little community. Most of the puritan men got to be that way long after making their own dash up the stairs at Pop’s.



Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.

