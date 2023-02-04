Back in the last century about halfway, there was nothing more daring, exciting and educational for a teenage lad than a dash up the two flights of stairs to Pop’s Pool Hall in my little Midwest hometown for a game of eight-ball.
It was slightly wicked and audacious but a rite of passage in that puritanical little community. Most of the puritan men got to be that way long after making their own dash up the stairs at Pop’s.
You didn’t want the town (especially your parents) to know you were in that old man’s den of pool-shooting iniquity — that was part of the drama. If you were caught going up or coming down those wooden stairs at a tender age, you were in for it. It was punishable by solitary confinement at home and/or 15-20 laps around the football field if the coach found out.
Pop was a slight, pale fellow about 120 years old with a hunch on his back and a large cigar in his mouth. His unsophisticated billiards emporium smelled — OK, reeked — of cigar smoke and tobacco drippings that occasionally found their way into brass spittoons, or “cuspidors,” placed here and there and cleaned once a year whether they needed it or not.
You could learn to cuss at Pop’s or fine-tune your profanity if you listened to the old veterans on the premises. Most of them either didn’t shoot pool or had retired from the game. The older crowd came to Pop’s to sit, smoke a cigar, chew plug tobacco, blaspheme politics and local politicians and drink a beer or three. Chewing tobacco is a dying art, I think, except for a few practitioners who work outdoors, like farmers and ranchers and aging baseball players.
Occasionally at Pop’s, some reckless teenager would try his first mouthful of chewing tobacco or snuff and in five minutes or less he would stumble unsteadily and green-of-face to the restroom to retch. Pop the proprietor would shake his head, grin and rack up the 15 balls on the well-worn green cloth that covered the playing area of the table for the next game.
The ghostly ashen-faced tobacco sufferer would come out of the restroom and with the help of his buddies, stagger downstairs to the street and be pointed in the direction of his home. Folks used to say there wasn’t much trouble to get into back home and, basically, they were right.
But there was a measure of riskiness at Pop’s Pool Hall.
When I see videos these days of kids making news by looting stores, firing handguns and burning down businesses, I think what a shame it is they don’t have a place like Pop’s to release their energy and develop skill in the fine art of shooting pool.
As well as learning to respect chewing tobacco.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
