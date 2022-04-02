It’s not often the mandatory post-game handshake — fist-bump, elbow-rub or high-five — makes headlines in basketball, but it happened twice recently.
In a big way.
Michigan coach Juwan Howard smacked an opposing assistant coach upside the head in their compulsory “nice-game” formation after losing at Wisconsin. Howard was suspended for the rest of the regular season, five games or so. He was reinstated for postseason activity.
And a couple of Duke assistants, after losing to North Carolina, snubbed that school’s head coach Hubert Davis, refusing to shake his hand.
In both instances it was the kind of irresponsible, childish behavior the perpetrators demand their players avoid.
The nice-game line is superficial and half-hearted, if that. When you’ve just pounded the other team by 40 points you can’t really mean it when you tell those guys “nice game.”
And if you’ve just lost by 40, the last thing you want to do is congratulate those jerks for embarrassing you.
But it’s a time-honored basketball tradition, unenthusiastic and indifferent though it be.
And that raises this interesting thought:
Basketball is the most abnormal, modern and untethered-by-custom sport on the planet. Players decorate themselves face to foot with tattoos, dye their hair weird colors and let it grow to their knees (well, almost).
They wear earrings, necklaces, metallic things wherever there’s a spare plot of skin to bolt them in place.
And they all wear shoes of a different color, many adorned with political messages.
So why are they forced — by tradition no less — to line up in single file after the game and do this routine, meaningless, lethargic congratulatory handshake?
Makes no sense.
Besides, they spend so much time during a game in puffed-up, pompous self-congratulation, pounding their chests, holding up their arms asking for applause … .the poor guys have no real compliments left.
So why should they be forced into phony “nice-game” handshakes with the opponents who, in many cases, they detest?
Imitation sportsmanship may comply with protocol, but as we’ve seen it also starts fights and inspires flagrant misbehavior.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone