A lot of today’s politicians need to have their mouths washed out with soap.
“Lie soap.”
There was a time when you didn’t call somebody a liar unless you were prepared for a fistfight. Or worse.
It wasn’t so that you'd appear prudent or polite as much as it was for self-preservation that you found a different word or phrase, especially out here in the West, especially in frontier days.
But today — every day, it seems — some politician on his or her high horse, on the campaign trail or debating an issue remotely, calls an opponent an out-and-out liar.
Sometimes it’s merely a person they happen to disagree with. But the ugly word is spread around so thick any more that it has almost lost its callous, cold-bloodedness.
It’s rarely spoken to the other guy’s face, as in “You’re a liar.”
It’s usually in the news columns or on the airwaves or on the boob tube, out of reach of knuckles.
And it comes across as a nasty four-letter word. Which, come to think of it, it is.
One of the most offensive. A word your parents and Sunday School teacher told you to avoid.
In the movies, some scruffy, half-drunk cowboy pushes back from a poker table in a Wild West bar, stands up and growls at the lout across from him:
“Yore a low-down, rotten liar!”
He might as well say, and probably did in a lot of real-life instances: “Go fer yore six-shooter.”
Folkloric or elaboration, whatever, the use of that word — “liar” — was as desperate as it was disrespectful.
And it still is.
Granted, I can’t imagine a smelly, half-drunk cowboy challenging a mangy-looking cheater at the card table with:
“Excuse me, but I must say you have a tendency to prevaricate and I find it tiring and untenable.”
But it’s just as out-of-character today for a politician claiming a reputation for any degree of human decency to call someone a liar.
This ain’t the old west, podnuh.
Disagree with them, sure. Call them out for misinformation, even falsification.
But find another word, please.
“Liar” is about the four-lettered-est, foulest word in the language.
And when you hear a politician using it — or texting it, here’s my suggestion:
Vote for somebody else.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.