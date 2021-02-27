Sports in the time of pandemic are strange to watch.
There’s a soothing uneventfulness, an almost inconsequential feeling about them.
Cardboard-cutout fans placed here and there in preferred seating sections transmit a cheery, blithe statement about the empty stadium or arena.
To be sure, it’s such a relief to be able to watch fine athletes kick, bat or bounce a ball again, taking our attention away from the confinement and confusion — the otherworldliness — of these awful conditions.
But without fans there, the games don’t seem to mean much.
And it’s surprising, the fullness of realization of just how important the audience is to the ambience at a sporting event.
Grateful as we are for such a pleasant break from the boredom of covid confinement, take us out to the ballgame …. please!
Bring back the murmur, the howl, the cheers and jeers of real, not virtual fans.
Even at home watching on TV, we won’t take the fans for granted ever again.
Their hurrahs and howls, cheering and jeering — not recorded and piped through the loudspeaker system — means more than we thought.
Games are played for the benefit of the paying customers, but during the pandemic we’ve learned that that works in reverse:
Fans mean as much to the game as the game does to the fans.
When you’re sitting in your living room watching the boob-tube and you can hear the bounce of a basketball as the point-guard brings it downcourt, when you can hear a coach yelling at a player to get his tail in gear and when you can hear a referee tell a coach to set his own tail on the bench . . . .
You know you’re watching pandemic sports.
But we’ll get beyond this awful situation eventually and life will be a whole lot more enjoyable.
The time-honored, sometimes notorious “roar of the crowd” will be back.
And it will be appreciated more than ever.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.