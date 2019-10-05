Oh dear. Goodness gracious. Oops and ouch.
Canada’s prime minister has been unmasked:
He once wore blackface — maybe multiple times — years ago when he was a schoolboy, then again when he taught at a private school.
And this, of course, has forced Justin Trudeau to make a painful public confession.
The outrage and the shock of this barbaric act has the nation teetering like a beloved iceberg about to melt into the sea due to plastic sipping straws and global warming.
In heartbreaking emotion, Mr. Trudeau admitted he wore the greasepaint at one of those end-of-the-year school events in 2001. He may have done it once before, as a student.
Now his ugly past has caught up with him and rocked his re-election campaign.
Can we call a time-out here just for a minute?
Would somebody kindly turn on the lights?
Look, wearing blackface is as rude and stupid as it is out of date. And it is costly.
Just ask Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, New York assemblyman Dov Hikind of Brooklyn, Washington state mayoral candidate David Sponheim, Oklahoma mayoral candidate Bill Helton (“I have friends who are African-American”) and others tied to the political rack because they smeared burned cork or greasepaint on their face. Years ago.
Intended or not, it is a mockery of black people.
Once a staple of the horse-and-buggy minstrel circuit, burlesque and pre-civil rights era movie comedies, blackface is dead and buried.
And so hated that if any shred of it turns up attaching its rotten self to a politician, he’s got hell to pay.
Say hello to Prime Minister Trudeau, heretofore a glittering defender of all things Liberal, championing gender rights and indigenous rights, protecting immigrants and battling climate change and racism.
Now this. He wore blackface in 2001 and confessed he may have applied it in high school, too.
There is no statute of limitations to this offense.
But there is this:
Bert Williams wore blackface. So did Louis Armstrong, Bill Robinson, Ethel Waters, Sammy Davis Jr., Stepin Fetchit and Flip Wilson.
All of them black entertainers. None better.
Then there was Fred Astaire who plastered his mug in black. So did Gene Autry, Dan Aykroyd, Ethel Barrymore, Ed Begley, Fanny Brice, Joe E. Brown, Al Jolson, Eddie Cantor and Joan Crawford.
So did Johnny Carson, Bing Crosby, Billy Crystal, Ted Danson, Judy Garland, Boris Karloff, Janet Leigh, Sophia Loren, Myrna Loy, the Marx Brothers, the Three Stooges, Dick Powell, Eleanor Powell, Mae West.
Even Shirley Temple and John Wayne wore blackface.
Even that daring and resourceful masked rider of the plains, the Lone Ranger, wore blackface once. No, he didn’t smear the greasepaint over his mask, he removed the mask first.
Many, many other entertainers darkened their faces with shoe polish or whatever was handy and acted the fool.
And yes, it was in bad taste, but it was show business.
That was then, though.
This is now.
You don’t wear blackface anywhere, any time, anyhow. If you do, you’ll pay the price.
And if you ever did — and you’re famous — somebody’s gonna dig it up and throw it in your face.
Blackface is off-color. We need to make up for that hateful makeup.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.