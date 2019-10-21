Heard the latest knee-slapper out of California, where jokes pour from the state legislature like water over Yosemite Falls?
It’s Senate Bill 206, the Pay For Play law.
And it’s out of bounds everywhere in civilized college sports. But no longer in the Golden State.
The law makes it legal beginning in four years for college athletes to earn money by endorsing products, businesses or anything that pays enough.
Pay For Play effectively takes California schools out of the NCAA, the governing body of college athletics, because the organization prohibits athletes from hiring agents or accepting money for the use of their likeness.
Will the NCAA ban Stanford, California, Southern Cal and UCLA from competing against its member schools? It could.
And what about the Pacific-12 Conference, to which those four schools belong? Will they no longer play Arizona, Arizona State and the other Pac-12 teams?
These questions will have to be answered before 2023, when the law goes into effect.
The University of Arizona has 39 football players on its present roster from California. Arizona State has 43. How could they ever expect to recruit a kid from over there when he could stay home and get paid to block and tackle and run real fast?
And assuming that the NCAA and Pac-12 Conference would allow California teams to play against amateurs — which they won’t — how could the Wildcats, Sun Devils or any other school compete against the pros?
They couldn’t. And the NCAA and Pac-12 won’t let them.
The NCAA schools make the rules, and the organization oversees 1,100 campuses and nearly half a million student-athletes nationwide.
If California no longer complies, maybe the state should have its own governance and its own league. With Stanford, Cal, USC, UCLA and maybe San Diego State, San Jose State and a couple of others, the conference would be a strong one.
Even if it couldn’t complete for a national championship, big deal. California is becoming its own country anyhow.
We haven’t been told whether junior college athletes will be able to sell themselves to the highest bidder. But surely they will, and why not high school kids, too?
You wouldn’t think college athletes on a full ride would need to auction off their popularity. Right now, they can’t take a dime, legally, but where is the need?
They get free tuition, books, room and board, fees, a generous stipend, a battalion of tutors to help them with school work, the finest doctors and trainers at no cost and even free snacks in case they don’t get completely filled up eating free meals.
But such generosity as this can’t compete with hard cash. Not in today’s world.
California is assuming a whole new group of state employees to nurture.
When they organize, as they most likely will, the California College Athletes Union can demand higher pay, go on strike if they don’t get it, insist on workplace improvements in case the stadium locker rooms aren’t up to snuff, and retirement benefits — before they even get out of college and find real jobs!!
OK, if college athletes are to be paid nationwide, as they may some day, fine ...
But let them pay their own tuition, buy their own books, pay their fees, hire tutors and buy their own Twinkies and Cheetos just like real students.
Since they’d be professionals already, why would they need to go to class? Let them stay in their dorms or luxury apartments and play video games. That way they wouldn’t need to waste their money on books or tutors.
I knew of a star Arizona running back once who couldn’t spell the name of his hometown on a bio sheet given him by the sports information people. It was a rather unique name — but it only had five characters.
And I knew of a star at Arizona State who, when handed a clipboard and was asked to fill in a bit of personal information for the media, snapped: “I ain’t taking no %$&#$@%!! test. I didn’t come here to take no tests.”
Both of these young men later played professionally and made a good living. They didn’t really need a college education.
If colleges must hire professional athletes, so be it. Just make them pay their own way and not clutter up the classroom.
On the other hand, if college sports as we know them are to survive, and if fans don’t have to choose between watching major and minor league teams, California is either going to have to back down from SB 206 or stick to intramural competition.
There are countless laws and policies over there that make no sense.
This one is textbook loony.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.