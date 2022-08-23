Sport, once a refuge for the fan, has become something to take refuge from.
For example ….
College athletics are a mess. Schools are breaking away from long-established conference partnerships to snatch more television money in mega-conferences located, in many cases, on the other side of the country.
Major league baseball tries to keep pitchers from smearing substances on the ball amid outcries about what’s being put inside the ball to juice it up (for more home runs).
In addition, there are endless labor squabbles in baseball that take the joy out of our National Pastime.
The National Basketball Association has an embarrassingly cozy relationship with communist China that just keeps getting worse.
The NBA hauls in hundreds of millions of dollars from China’s state-run TV — in addition to a reported $10 billion (with a B) in other business deals some of the NBA owners have in China.
The National Football League meanwhile has retirees pleading poverty over their pensions while rookies who’ve never played a down sign $50 million guaranteed contracts.
Well, we used to sigh, there’s always golf.
Uh oh …. players are jumping the PGA for the millions — and millions more — from the Saudi-backed LIV Tour. It’s now calling itself the “LIV League.”
Whatever. Professional golf is not exactly a LIV and let live situation right now.
OK, there really is relief from all this frustration, folks. It’s called participation sports.
Get out those clubs and go play your own golf tour at one of Green Valley’s excellent courses.
Jump on the pickleball bandwagon and discover how enjoyable that marvelous sport can be.
Or dive into the pool to cool off, and maybe add a lap or three to your workout.
Take up hiking or just walk a few more blocks on your daily stroll.
The point is, to heck with the millionaires we watch on TV and the minor league, paid-athletes we follow on college teams.
Who needs them? Who needs their constant harping about more money? (Who needs a rear-end like mine that seems to get larger and softer as we sit and watch these squawking peacocks?)
There are many enjoyable ways in Green Valley to enjoy sports by taking part in them.
Do it.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
