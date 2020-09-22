It’s not a masquerade, folks.
Wear those masks.
But don’t become attached to them — and when this is over, burn them.
Yes, of course, they protect you.
Just the same, they’re a nuisance because they hide your smile.
The mask you wear hushes your “hello,” it muffles your “nice day.”
It stifles your, “We sure could use some rain,” and “Ice cream’s on sale over on Aisle 3.”
Masks do their job, protecting against the virus, but they also silence the sparkle, the good humor and the cheeriness of everyday life in Green Valley and everywhere.
Masks give and masks take away.
They give us a good laugh watching some TV newsperson talk to somebody important on a “Zoom” interview — when faces are distorted to the point they resemble exotic creatures peering out of a fishbowl.
On the other hand, in the real world people aren’t as friendly wearing a mask.
In stores other shoppers look at you and it’s impossible to tell whether they’re smiling or sticking out their tongue.
Once upon a time if a masked man walked into a store they’d call the police. Today they won’t let you in the store unless you’re wearing a mask.
It’s very weird but we understand.
These are strange times, very strange. And face masks serve a very important purpose.
There are stylish face masks, funny face masks, personalized face masks, disposable and reusable face masks.
They come in all colors and styles, elegance and pizzazz. We have a wide variety to choose from.
And there’s no doubt they are beneficial.
Even so, one of these days a community mask-burning would be a fitting, proper and worthwhile project.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.