Silver threads among the gold might make you rich on the precious metals market these days, but they can be a lump of coal in another sense.
Translation: Growing old and older is not always a barrel of laughs.
Not if a good day is when you don’t fall down.
Or drop something.
Or pick up the TV remote when the phone rings. "Hello? Hello? What’s that? Phooey, another !!#$&$!! scam call!"
Then there are these purple polka dots that appear magically on your arm when you’re attacked by a chair, a door or anything not soft and squishy.
We thread our way through narrow places, and we sort of concentrate in stepping-stones, you know. We follow ourselves around very carefully.
We wear sneakers, not for competition but for easing the steps for tired old feet.
In science, probabilities are arrived at by eliminating possibilities. In the aging game, we arrive at the recliner or the dinner table by watching where the heck we’re shuffling our sneakers. Ever so carefully.
As our personal score clock releases the seconds, we shamble along chin-deep in memories….
Of when we were young and how we played the game — with such confidence. So smoothly — like baby oil on brass.
Now, when the course gets toughest and days seem to arrive sort of fuzzily, it’s hard to believe we’re winning the race by simply staying in the game.
At some point when writing down our age we deserve to use Roman numerals for distinction, like the Super Bowl.
And the prettiest day in all the long year is ….
Tomorrow.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
