If the recent 2022 Winter Olympics left you cold, you’re not alone.
It did beat watching the news.
But the avalanche of exotic sporting events — all the skating, sliding, sledding, curling, luge-ing and whatnot — is hard to keep up with if you’re not from some beautiful place like Purgatory.
Or Vail or Aspen.
It helps a lot if you accept the notion that skiing and shooting a rifle can be blended into a really nice activity.
One thing you can say about the Winter Olympics, always, is that it’s pretty. And you’re glad you can watch it from the warmth of your recliner.
Tricked out in the sparkle and twinkling of snow and ice, the games now and then must deal with the fact they are being played that particular year in the People’s Republic of Whatever. This year, that was Beijing in China.
Meaning the organizing committee, in addition to keeping the peace as best they could, had to placate and satisfy ordinary comrades and those Comrades who command a Capital “C.”
Anytime the games are held in such a place, Olympic principles are subordinate to appeasing the Party, which commands a Capital “P.”
That’s unfortunate.
However, even more sacred than the poetry of highfalutin oaths to the Olympic grandees, is making nice with the commissars.
Which is why Russian competitors deemed in need of pharmaceutical help while preparing for the Olympics back home, were allowed to compete in spite of the rules.
In keeping with the style and overall class Russia brings to the sports world, the coach of that beautiful 15-year-old skater who messed up in one event, screamed and bellowed at the kid in front of TV cameras and fans. The child left the rink in tears.
And I hope the organizing committee had a bouquet of turnips for the coach.
These Olympics should stay away from politics and politicians, they should raise the eligibility age to 18 — allowing children to develop mentally as well as physically — and think about holding the games where there are no enslaved people and asylums for the politically misbehaved.
Oh, and doping rules should be enforce .... for everybody.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
