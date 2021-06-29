That old companion, Memory, exaggerates a bit at times, but never once on this:
Bygone movie westerns — in living black-and-white — were the best picture shows these old eyes have ever seen.
In cap gun days, the Roxy was the range those cowboys rode. It occupied a skosh of property on the sad side of the square, between a liquor shop and dime store, and beneath a healer’s haunts.
The Roxy was about the size of Pop’s Pool Hall but it smelled better because of the popcorn popping in the lobby, and that which spilled on the floor where the movies flickered.
Ol’ Rex Allen his own self, from Willcox, Ariz., galloped across the Roxy screen. So did Sunset Carson, Johnny Mack Brown, Tex Ritter, Donald “Red” Barry and that consummate bronco buster, Hoot Gibson.
Of course Gene Autry and Roy Rogers rode into the Roxy from time to time, but only in their early black-and-white days.
When they moved uptown to the technicolor range, Roy and Gene played that other movie house on a better side of the square, the one they called a “theater.”
That place charged a full 25 cents admission and it’s snazzy technicolor cowboys only rode part-time. Those rhinestone romeos, in most of their movies, wore business suits or jungle outfits, and sometimes Foreign Legion garb.
Besides, at the Roxy 25 cents would get you in, buy a sack of popcorn and a Hersey bar, or maybe a Baby Ruth or root beer.
Most important, the Roxy cowboys never fell in love. In their horse operas there was no love to fall into.
At that other place, the theater, a cowboy might get kissed. Might even initiate a kiss. Yuck. A cowboy involved in a kiss up there on the screen was worse than spilling your sack of popcorn on the floor.
Also on the floor, according to eyewitness accounts, were critter sightings, tiny four-legged varmints skittering around in search of spilled popcorn.
Nobody cared. The mice didn’t bother anybody. What mattered was up there on the screen.
The last thing anybody cared about was acting. Or plot. Story line and interpretation? Stuff and nonsense.
We went to the Roxy to watch good guys in white hats fight bad guys in black hats. Period. We wanted fistfights, gunfights and chases on horseback. There’d always be a hero jumping off his horse to tackle an outlaw on his horse, and both would roll down a hill. The good guy never lost his hat, for some reason.
There was very little singing, maybe a grubby guy back at the bunkhouse assaulting a song about “… Oh, give me a home where the buffalo roam,” and accompanying himself with a squeezebox.
The Roxy was the range we rode before the full invasion of TV in our town, and much before video games.
It was fun, we cheered in joyous fury when the hero outdrew the bad guy and shot him in the arm — always in the arm — then had him arrested.
Then the guy in the clean white hat rode off into the hills, another unforgettable moment, not in the theater ….
But at the Roxy.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.