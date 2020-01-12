“When push comes to shove,” the politician thundered on cable news, “all bets are off.”
Touché, congressman. And I might add, zowie!
The subject was impeachment, but that’s neither here nor there.
When it comes to politics, platitudes speak louder than words.
You must be careful not to cross over the line when speaking in Cliché.
But for what it’s worth, minding your own beeswax when the cat is out of the bag can get your knickers in a twist.
Besides, you can’t please everyone.
Ignorance is bliss — and yet, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.
The commonplace, the buzzword, is as old as time. And while some people avoid the cliché like the plague, what do you do when you’re at your wits end?
I’ll tell you what you do: You put all your eggs in one basket, start off with a clean slate and air your dirty linen.
You might think, “Well, that’s fine kettle of fish.” But it’s not all fun and games in politics.
Sometimes it’s a tough row to hoe.
And a word to the wise: The guy across the aisle may have an ace up his sleeve. He may be afraid of his own shadow, but politicians have to read between the lines. You can’t judge a book by its cover, and yet more than likely, your opponent across the aisle is a loose cannon (not to mention, a pain in the neck).
He may have an axe to grind, too, in which case he’ll be armed to the teeth.
The bromide can be a barrel of laughs in the political game. And it can be as handy as hip pockets on a hog. Just the same, it can add insult to injury.
Even in Washington, love is blind. All’s fair in love and war, you know.
But on a dark and stormy night, especially if the cat has got your tongue, you realize how hard it is to please everyone.
Old chestnuts don’t fall far from the tree, one supposes, so if you’re an old pol, it’s a good idea to cover your own tracks.
And always keep in mind, a river of clichés in Washington is all in a day’s work.
Just keep in mind, all’s well that ends well.
Why? You may ask.
Because it is what it is.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.