Archie Bunker. Wouldn’t it be fun to hear TV’s lovable bigot describe Twenty-Twenty, the year with fangs and stinger, a creature that would make Godzilla run away whimpering?
Archie was a dock worker in the Corona section of Queens, New York. Uneducated, prejudiced and outspoken, he shocked the world of television with his brassy, impolite language and attitude in the 1970s and '80s.
Played by the late Carroll O’Connor, a lifelong liberal, Bunker was the antithesis of TV sitcom characters of the time, in all their homogenized, inoffensive blandness.
The show, “All In the Family,” (based on a British series, “Till Death Do Us Part”) was a smash hit because it miraculously appealed to two groups as far apart as it is humanly possible to be:
Those who saw Archie as an example of the absurdity of prejudice, and those who could somehow agree with this blockhead who botched the English language, logic, fair-mindedness, good taste, civility and respect.
It was the genius of Carroll O’Connor that brought these very qualities and attributes into focus by playing a character who wouldn’t recognize them if they smacked him in the head. Which they often did.
By his skill, O’Connor and that of his co-stars, “All In The Family” brought a sense of harsh reality into our living rooms each week for decades.
I was working on the city desk of the old Phoenix Gazette in January 1971 when city editor Bill Werley walked in one morning and told a group of us in the newsroom:
“I saw the darndest show on TV last night — and I guarantee you it won’t be on the air again. This is a one-and-done.”
He was talking about “All In The Family.”
It was stupid, ludicrous, farcical, laughable — and to its great success — laugh-out-loudable. Archie was racist and clumsy, loud-mouthed and dumb. And yet, he somehow seemed to have a good heart, despite being wrong-headed and biased about people, places and entire continents.
O’Connor died in 2001, but Archie Bunker goes on in memory, and probably in re-runs somewhere.
The dignity of language (if not logic) has been pretty much restored to TV. But Archie Bunker and “All In The Family” brought important problems of this country out into the sunlight.
It didn’t solve those problems or pretend to, but It made us aware of them.
Before Archie, the problems were mostly hidden. As he once said in an early episode, about another matter:
“We’re just sweeping dirty dishes under the rug.”
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.