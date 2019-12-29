We decided to give each other a dishwasher for Christmas.
It will be delivered Dec. 31. A real beauty, as dishwashers go.
It replaces one that took its own life the other day at age 2 years, leaving us much too soon.
Choosing the new washer as a gift to one another was a practical as well as a sentimental decision.
It was a joint resolution we made up front due to the cost, which was considerable — just a tad below the price we paid for our first new car in 1959.
The car was a Vauxhall, a 4-cylinder English machine offered over here under an arrangement with Pontiac dealers. Pontiacs, of course, are now as dead as the late lamented 2-year-old dishwasher we have replaced.
We did change brands, by the way, on the new washer. Who wouldn’t, when the former contraption croaked itself after only two years?
One feature the new washer will have that the other didn’t is a special row of gizmos that permit you to wash your sport bottles. You know, the ones you carry when you jog five miles before breakfast?
We’re excited about that. In fact, we are so thrilled with the ability to wash sport bottles than we may go out and buy a few.
We’ll have to find a different venue to show off the sport bottles, though, if we buy them. Because we’re not about to run five miles before breakfast.
Not in this lifetime.
I figure sport bottle-washer compliance is one of the reasons the new dishwasher cost so much money.
The other reason is a better insurance policy, one that will help us replace the darned thing if it conks out in two years.
That’s a lesson we have learned.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.