Embattled highbrows, who take the position college athletes are slave laborers, are celebrating the NCAA’s cave-in to shamateurism.
Beginning in 2021, NCAA athletes will be allowed to collect payment for endorsing products and businesses.
They will be allowed to hire agents and representatives and, in effect, become professional basketball or football players, whatever their sport may be.
Minor leaguers, to be sure, but pros.
And unless their current benefits are changed, they will continue to accept:
Free college tuition, room and board, books, fees, tutoring, trainers, medical care, legal advice, clothing allowances, snacks between free meals and, of course, the best coaching and mentoring available.
All of this in return for playing a game they love to play.
There’s a little over a year until college players become pros.
Depending on how you look at it, there’s also a little over a year to realize what a danger this is to college athletics and forget the whole thing.
So many questions to answer ...
Why should the NCAA, which began in 1910 — 10 years before the National Football League and 36 years before the National Basketball Association — become a minor league mainly for these two sports?
Will these athletes, teenagers to early 20s, have to pay taxes on this new wealth earned by selling the fame they earned by playing for the very colleges that already give them so much?
And if they do have to pay taxes, will they be given free tax preparation service?
How about the idea, just brought up in Congress, of adding the big item — a college scholarship — to their taxable income?
How might all this new wealth affect the concept of teamwork, when one player makes, say $100,000 for his endorsement, and his teammates get $100 or less?
Won’t the bigger-name schools attract all the best talent now and create an even greater imbalance in college sports?
What happens when the star player at a school which has a contract with Brand X Shoe Company decides to accept a bid from Brand Y Shoes?
What happens when the average “common” student on campus, who has to pay for his or her own tuition, room and board, books, fees and all the rest, gets fed up with the way athletes are treated and stops going to games?
Will it matter that there is no longer a student section?
What happens when real students get so ticked off they decide to do what they do best, especially in California, and protest the inequality of it all? Such as picketing and boycotting the businesses who hire athletes to peddle their goods?
And what happens when fans quit supporting minor league basketball and football — when they can watch the real pros at home on TV for free?
Money makes and money mars.
Not that any campus super-jock would ever get caught using drugs or stealing beer or assaulting an actual student ...
But if that did happen, would it affect the athlete’s endorsement clause? Of course, the free legal help now available would kick in.
The one-and-done (a/k/a one-and-dumb) athlete is obligated to classroom attendance for only the fall semester — absentee problems don’t catch up to him until after spring break — so, will he collect wages on the false pretense of being a student during second semester, too?
And here’s the bottom line on all this nonsense:
What happens when all of a sudden people come to the realization that none of this stuff, including the games themselves, matter?
Do we simply move on to things that do?
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.