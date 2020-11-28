On second thought …
As far as I know that marvelous PBS program, “Masterpiece Theater,” never offered a show about the Masters Golf Tournament, but its longtime host (1971-92), the late Alistair Cooke, was a huge fan of that golfing showcase.
He regularly attended the Masters.
It was there, in the grand old clubhouse in Augusta, Ga., that I was fortunate enough to meet Mr. Cooke, back in the 1980s.
He was also a fan of Tucson and Southern Arizona, it turned out. He told me how in years past he loved taking “Kodaks” of the natural beauty here.
What a quaint and endearing term, that trade-name usage. Remember when everybody called snapshots “Kodaks?”
….
Speaking of golf, how true, the old cliché “drive for show and putt for dough.” To mix sports metaphors, if you can’t bunt you can’t play big league golf.
Personally, I gave up the game long ago when I realized playing golf and cutting the grass were the same thing.
….
There may be a few Green Valley News readers out there who played “cowboy” as a little kid who can remember barefoot bad guys chased by barefoot good guys chased by a dissenting scruffy terrier.
….
In the socially-distanced checkout line at the grocery store I saw a fellow in shorts, wearing the craziest knee-length socks I’d ever seen. Then it dawned on me, those weren’t socks — they were a psychedelic montage of tattoos.
Oh, well, strolling the aisles of commerce these days you’re liable to see most anything. It wouldn’t surprise me to bump into a band of Portuguese boatmen wearing brass rings in their ears.
….
Being a hunt-and-peck guy in a cyber world of digital gimmicks and gizmos can be daunting. If you’re such a person, believe me, you’re not alone. It’s no badge of honor to be techno-tarded but there are a lot of us adrift in that Twilight Zone.
….
After a tumultuous political campaign and nail-biting election, we need some peace and tranquility. We need someone to drop a balmshell, don't you think?
