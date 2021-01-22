Ever wonder if maybe someday those social-distancing floor decals at the grocery store and the drug store and elsewhere will fetch a small fortune for collectors and antique shop owners?
If they can be removed without bring ripped apart, that is. And, of course, if this miserable, wretched COVID-19 era we’re going through ever should evoke wistful feelings of nostalgia.
Hah!
There may not be a lot of yearning for these good old days themselves, this time of confinement and quarantine — imprisonment if you will.
And yet as a marker of our deliverance from it, maybe those decals will become, who knows? …. priceless.
Some of them are friendly, even affectionate, with the outline of happy feet and funny toes, asking us to kindly stay 6 feet away from those in front and behind us.
Some of the signs feature shoe prints.
Others contain no-nonsense and rather stern warnings to keep our distance. The suggestion, for obvious reason, is “or else!”
Floor notices, table stickers, yard sign outdoors, bilingual warnings — all of them telling us to stay apart.
And we appreciate it all.
People being people, this stuff could one day be high-priced junk.
Oh, sure, there’ll be knock-offs. I mean, how hard could it be to print up a gazillion SIX FEET APART signs?
Flooding the market might contain the price of such valuable (you would hesitate to say “lovely”) antiquity.
But who can say?
On the other hand, without question there will be those of us who won’t want to remember 2020 ….
And its church-less, stay-at-home, televised ballgames in empty stadiums, and altogether shuttered frustration.
You can have the social-distance decals and signs and all the symbols, no matter how much they may someday be worth in coin.
The thing most of us want from this era is OUT OF IT.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.