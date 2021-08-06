On Second Thought ….
I’m getting better at these computer tests verifying “I Am Not A Robot.” I wonder what kind of test the robots have to take. “I Am Not A Human,” maybe?
What I’m not good at is visual field tests. I see tiny lights where there are none and I “click” sometimes just to make sure I connect with a light that may or may not be there.
An old friend tells me he once fell asleep during a visual field test and was embarrassed. Since then, he said he pretends he’s shooting at attacking aircraft with an “ack-ack” gun on his old battleship.
We first moved to Arizona in 1965 — Phoenix, actually — and I have never seen such impressive and beautiful cloud formations above the mountains as I have this monsoon season. If trees and plants and grass love it so, too, must the sky.
You learn something every day, if you’re listening good and paying attention to the important stuff. I found out recently that St. Benedict is the patron saint of speleologists and sink-hole inspectors.
Something to consider in the NIL, name-image-likeness, movement in college sports: The time may not be far off when colleges competing for a blue-chip athlete will not only promise to take care of his NIL money (so he doesn’t have to go out and peddle himself to merchants) but — at some of the bigger football and basketball factories — promise to make him a millionaire if he stays long enough to use up his eligibility.
This will be one giant step for Minor League football and basketball.
A friend back in the Midwest tells me he joined a support group for procrastinators earlier this year, adding: “We haven’t met yet.”
I wonder, do you suppose Bigfoot has ever seen a chupacabra? I guess that’s like asking, did television’s Partridge Family live in a pear tree.
You’ve got some serious mileage on the odometer, like my own, if you can remember:
Outhouses in rural areas, fender skirts and running boards on cars, regular and dependable coast-to-coast railroad passenger service, giant elm trees everywhere in small towns around the country, and broadcast radio that featured shows worth listening to.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.