Put 'er there, partner.
Oops! Maybe not.
The handshake, that time-honored gesture of celebration, gratitude and acknowledgment, may be obsolete.
It may even be forbidden — who knows?— because of the angst of high-level germophobes terrified by the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s hard to blame them, and yet ...
How sad it will be if the familiar zeal that seals a deal — and much more — becomes extinct.
“I don’t think we should ever shake hands ever again, to be honest with you,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Dr. Fauci, the most prominent face of the U.S. battle against COVID-19, let his feelings be known in a Wall Street Journal podcast.
Maybe he’s right, but ...
What will replace the handshake, that unspoken word that says so much about us in any social or professional get-together?
Dr. Fauci is a great man, brilliant and good-natured and compassionate.
But I wonder if he’s ever shaken hands with a Kansas wheat farmer, a rancher from Oklahoma or Nebraska, a cowboy from Montana or Wyoming or Arizona.
If he has, he knows what it’s like to put your hand and your trust in an old catcher’s mitt, hardened by age and too many doubleheaders, strong and unbendable — the jaws of a leathery old vise.
It’s the grip of sincerity, a simple, honest soul letting you know he’s with you, all the way, all the time, come hell or high water.
Then there’s the handshake at church, the sign of peace — if and when we can ever go to church again.
Sure, the handshake has been put on hold in the past, during influenza outbreaks and so forth. But it has always come roaring back when the coast was clear.
What are we to do instead?
Give our golfing buddy a congratulatory nod when he holes out from the apron and we win the friendly little match and 20 bucks?
Are NBA players going to slip a teammate a high-elbow after a dunk shot?
When we meet an old friend on the street, do we press kneecaps or touch toes?
Does the referee tell prize-fighters at the start of a boxing match, “Shake rear-ends and come out fighting”?
I know, in this day and age we cannot ignore the majority opinion of focus groups, committees, position papers or high-ranking medical experts.
But giving in by giving up something as meaningful and natural as the handshake is undue, unfeeling and more than a little bit unhinged.
Poet-songwriter Lewis Allen explained it well in lyrics to his song, “The House I Live In”:
“What is America to me?
(It’s) … the howdy and the handshake, the air — a feeling free,
The right to speak my mind out
That’s America to me.”
And in a real sense, that’s what the act of shaking a countryman’s hand with your own means.
Give the handshake a vacation? OK, but don’t bury it.
We need it.