A touching, poignant story for the times, this could well inspire a movie some day. And I hope it does.
The grocery store opened at 7 one morning back in the Midwest, for seniors only. By 6:45 a long line had already formed.
All of a sudden a young guy pulled onto the parking lot, jumped out of his car, jogged past the seasoned citizens and tried to cut in at the front of the line.
Seniors snarled. Some snapped.
An elderly woman produced a walking cane and whacked the young guy a painful blow on the shinbone. Then she chased the limping whippersnapper back to his car.
A short time later the young guy showed up again at the front of the line.
“Hey, you moron, don’t’cha know this line is for seniors only?” one of them yelled.
Before the poor sap could answer, a large old guy — probably a truck driver or farmhand back in his working years — punched the lad in the stomach. He doubled over in pain.
Others in the line were enraged and ran at him, kicking and screaming, and chased him back to his car again.
Some few minutes later, these senior citizens absolutely couldn’t believe their eyes when he showed up and approached the line once more.
This time he held up his hands and spoke to the angry mob:
“If you don’t let me unlock the door, folks, you’ll never get in the store.”
• • •
Shoppers these days, such as they are in number, mostly wear grim expressions on their faces. They’re not happy campers.
Who could blame them?
Some of them, though, try to be as cheerful as possible and even make an attempt to bring a little sunshine into the aisles, the display cases and checkout lanes.
It’s hard to tell, of course, how the masked customers are feeling. Except once in a while, those who can speak with their eyes let you know they’re OK.
Clerks and other store employees — these are the heroes.
They get paid, sure, but these people are on the front lines in this coronavirus calamity, and without them we wouldn’t be buying stuff (and taking that one-in-a-million shot at the toilet paper lottery, hoping for the miracle that always seems just out of reach).
It will all be over one of these days.
And when the tissue roll is called up yonder — to the cash register — there really will be one to buy.
Never give up hope.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.