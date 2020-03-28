In this era of social distancing, it’s hands off to handshakes.
Fears of the coronavirus have changed the rules of good form. Hands are out, elbows are in.
Friendly fashion dictates the laying on of elbows. More or less.
So a few other changes are in order, such as a new healthful lexicon.
To wit:
The traditional elbow shake. To greet by shaking the elbow of the elbow extended to you.
Lending an elbow. Helping someone out.
A bird in the elbow is worth two in the bush. Possession is better than expectation.
An old elbow. An experienced hand... I mean elbow.
An elbowout. Something given away, handed (oops) … elbowed out.
Playing ones own elbow. To look after No. 1.
To play into someone’s elbow. Acting unwittingly or carelessly, giving the advantage to the other guy.
To live from elbow to mouth. Without thought for tomorrow; improvidently.
Keeping your elbows clean. To not be involved in wrongdoing.
To be elbow in glove with. Inseparable companions.
Elbowing down to posterity. Leaving something for future generations.
Washing your elbows of something. Having nothing to do with it.
Playing a good elbow of contract bridge. This means NOT to play the way I play.
Elbow signals. What the third-base coach gives to the batter.
The elbow writing is on the wall. The sign of a calamity or disaster (not unlike this lexicon).
Willingness to take something off someone’s elbows. Offering to buy that classic Camaro for practically nothing.
To win elbows down. A very easy triumph.
A change in lyrics to the old Beatles Song, “Uncle Albert.” “Elbows across the water (water), Elbows across the sky….”
The elbow that rocks the cradle rules the world. Sorry, I’ve never figured that one out.
But I hope you figure out how to make this important change in your lifestyle until the coronavirus is conquered.
At which time we’ll all be doing elbowsprings.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.