Trust me, the scripts are already being written and casting possibilities considered. It is more than a story; it is a gift of gold dropped into Hollywood’s lap out of nowhere.
Well, actually, it was dropped out of the Amazon rainforest.
How four kids managed to survive 40 days in Colombia’s jungle — after first surviving a plane crash that killed all of the adults, including their mother — is a story for the ages.
Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuye, 13, was the heroine, the superstar. She led the way to safety and rescue. Her siblings ranged in age from nine years old down to 11 months. For cryin’ out loud, there was an infant in the bunch!
They are of Peruvian Indian blood, the indigenous Huitoto people, incredible human beings. The kids’ awareness and knowledge of the jungle no doubt saved their lives.
Plus, they had Lesly’s leadership.
From bushes sizzling with insects to terrifying animals prowling in search of dinner, from pouring rain to exhaustion these amazing children pulled through. As Huitoto, they knew which berries were safe to eat, along with fruit and other plants.
They pushed on and on.
Then on the 40th day Colombian special forces found them and airlifted them to a hospital in Bogota.
Tough kids for sure.
And you wonder, could they have survived — not 40 days, but 40 minutes — on a New York subway late at night?
Could they have survived one of the tent-and-cardboard box encampments on the stinking streets of San Francisco and other cities, featuring outdoor drug injection frolics and wild, unruly behavior?
The Huitoto kids remained alive in the uncivilized wilderness. But could they have survived civilization?
Makes you wonder.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
