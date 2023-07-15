It could be said some children are better fed, others are better led.
On the heels of the amazing, inspirational story of four brave Colombian children, members of the Huitoto tribe, surviving 40 days lost in the Amazon rainforest — after first surviving a plane crash that killed all of the adults on board, including their mother — came a much different news report about youngsters from a posh San Francisco neighborhood.
It seems in the City by the Bay, roving bands of kids brandishing baseball bats have been terrorizing mothers and nannies out pushing babies in strollers.
The marauding little nippers are robbing, and sometimes beating, the ladies and stealing their phones and what money they might be carrying.
Two young mothers were severely battered while walking their infants in the Noe Valley area, known as “Stroller Alley,” in San Francisco.
Police arrested one juvenile — the only one they could catch, most likely — in the rash of phone robberies.
Make of it what you will, but maybe children in the Huitoto indigenous group are so busy helping their parents gather food and tending to babies….they don’t have time to deal with the kind of furies that drive our culture, if indeed they exist in the Amazon.
Juvenile bandits in this country have to dodge police, otherwise they might get caught, taken home in an air conditioned cruiser and possibly have their allowance cut or — heaven forbid — permitted less time on social media.
Huitoto kids learn to respect their environment and those who dwell within, such as green anacondas, the largest snake on the planet; poison dart frogs, jaguars, bullet ants, the Amazonian giant centipede, pit vipers and the South American rattlesnake, not to mention the largest of the world’s alligators.
It isn’t hard to imagine what might happen to a bunch of spoiled city punks lost in the Amazon jungle, so thick a rescue helicopter couldn’t land to save them.
If they were able to survive long enough, trudge through that jungle for 40 days, eating berries and bugs — and knowing which of those wouldn’t kill them — maybe by some miracle they might reach a clearing where rescuers could find them.
Baseball bats wouldn’t last long against snakes 30 feet long, jaguars, ants, nasty frogs and whatever else might lurk in the rainforest.
Makes you wonder which civilization is more enlightened, more advanced.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone