This ain’t Mayberry, Opie.
It’s not McKale Center, where 15,000 fans gloried in your skills each time your sneakers squeaked across the court, yelling together as one loony bird when you hit a three-pointer ...
“Steeeeeeeve Kerrrrrrrrr !!!”
Thirty birthdays have passed since you heard the rogue fans at Arizona State taunt you about your father’s assassination in Beirut, killed by members of the Islamic Jihad … “PLO, PLO” and “Your father is history” and “How’s your dad, Steve?”
Malcolm H. Kerr was an American academic and you were born there in Lebanon and spent most of your childhood in that country.
As the loudmouths howled that night in Tempe, you wiped away tears — and swished your first six shots from three-point range, scored 20 points in the first half and led the University of Arizona past the Sun Devils.
It was a slam-dunk from the three-point line.
You became in your five years at UA (including the redshirt year when you rehabbed from a blown-out knee) one of probably the three most popular Wildcats of all time: Coach Lute Olson, Sean Elliott from Tucson and you, from Pacific Palisades High School in southern California.
That was then, this is now.
And you find yourself in a tougher league. Tougher than college ball, tougher than the NBA, where you played alongside Michael Jordan, where you won championship rings in Chicago and San Antonio, then added to your collection coaching the Golden State Warriors.
Now you’ve been drawn into politics, where they really play dirty. No sport is as rough, as mean.
Here’s the problem:
Basketball at all levels is subsidized in one way or another by the big apparel companies. The sport cannot lose those who sell the shoes. Mainly Nike and Adidas.
Sneakers are an economy all their own, and the giants of the industry use Chinese labor for skill — but mostly for profit margin because that labor comes cheap. And the profits are enormous.
Big Shoe funds everything from summer leagues for high school heroes to, allegedly, illegal “bonuses” for the best of the best college recruits, with the promise that the stars will endorse their footwear in the NBA.
Now, as often happens when free people are threatened with enslavement, there are protests in Hong Kong over Mainland China’s various activities limiting that freedom.
The NBA feels it must tippy-toe around the turmoil because of the tremendous financial support it gets from the communist regime in China.
So Steve Kerr, who has been outspoken on domestic politics — and is a willing and able critic of the Trump Administration — detours around the Hong Kong uprising and anything that casts a bad light on Mainland China. He is not alone.
The NBA is behind him, from the commissioner all the way, presumably, to the guy who sweeps the floor at halftime.
And Opie, the name his adoring fans at the UA gave Kerr because of his boyish looks, is up to his everyman-haircut in the controversy.
Politics. It’s dirtier than anything in professional basketball. Worse than the sharpest elbows, the knees and the fingernails as vicious as butcher knives. Then there’s the pushing, shoving, taunting.
Sometimes basketball geniuses argue with their fists.
But back to the really rough stuff, politics:
Kerr and the NBA have made their choice.
At least for now, criticism of the brutal Chinese government and its forced labor that turns out excellent sneakers for worldwide distribution (including super-sizes for the gods of pro basketball) is taboo.
Zip the lip or blow the dough.
Criticizing the Chi-coms is bad for business. And unfortunately, that’s what the sport of basketball has become at all levels. A business hugely subsidized by the communist regime in China.
And a magnificent man named Steve Kerr, in another time known as Opie, is caught up in it.
