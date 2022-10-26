A lot of people aren’t exactly over the moon this year at the idea of giving out candy to little spooks and goblins on Halloween.
Are the treats they bought to give to kids really safe?
Crazy times have brought an extraordinary assault on traditions and customs vulnerable to the menace of real monsters.
Such as poisoning treats with their depraved tricks.
Parents and grandparents once worried about children getting stomach aches or cavities from the loot they collected door-to-door on Halloween.
Now the bigger worry is fentanyl.
We’re told tons of the deadly stuff is sneaked across the border, and soaked into pills colored to look like harmless mint candy.
We need to re-think Halloween, folks. Rather than traipsing around knocking on doors trick-or-treating, maybe there should be a daytime parade or costume-show for the kids — without the candy and concern.
• • •
Battling it out in the 2022 World Series are the Astros and Phillies.
And in a way, the Colt .45’s and Blue Jays.
When Houston was granted a Major League Baseball franchise and first put a team on the field in 1962, they were called the Colt .45’s, a reminder of the famous six-shooter that “won the West.”
But a bit later, when the new space center was established in Houston the ball team, after first turning to the past for a nickname, looked to the future.
The name was changed to Astros.
Up in Philadelphia in the early 1940s, worn down by the image of dreadful, hopeless loser, the Phillies decided to call themselves Blue Jays. This was long before Toronto was awarded a franchise and used that name.
But Blue Jays didn’t fly in Philadelphia. The nickname didn’t catch on and was dropped after a couple of seasons.
Whatever.
Enjoy the Astrocolts and Philabluejays.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
