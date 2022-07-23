Once again James Francis Thorpe is the world’s greatest athlete of 1912.
The International Olympic Committee has changed its mind after all this time and reinstated Jim Thorpe as the winner of the pentathlon and decathlon at the Olympic Games in Stockholm one hundred and ten years ago.
After that incredible feat, the husky Sac and Fox Native American was given a ticker-tape parade in New York City.
Then the IOC took back the gold medals when somebody blabbed that Thorpe had played semi-pro baseball — for $2 a game — before participating in the Olympics.
Now, to its credit at long-long last, the IOC is making up for that insanity.
Who knows the reason for the delay; it’s anyone’s guess. Maybe the old boys at the IOC didn’t want to rush into anything, you know …. so they waited 110 years to correct the mistake.
When Thorpe won those two prestigious medals, Sweden’s King Gustav V told him in solemn ceremonies:
“You, sir, are the greatest athlete in the world.”
To which the humble American star replied:
“Thanks, King.”
It could be argued that Jim Thorpe was not only the greatest American athlete of 1912 but the greatest of all time.
An all-American football player in 1911 and 1912 at little Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania, he also was the school’s one-man track team, played baseball, basketball, lacrosse and — seriously — won a championship in ballroom dancing.
He was portrayed by Burt Lancaster in the 1951 film, “Jim Thorpe, All-American.” The movie had a happy ending. Jim didn’t.
Accepted as a charity case when he was hospitalized for cancer in 1950, he died three years later after suffering a heart attack.
Thorpe died March 28, 1953 at age 64, his health and bank account destroyed by alcoholism.
It’s good to see a silver lining — actually two gold ones — added to the dark clouds in the amazing saga of Jim Thorpe.
Even though it took more than a century to straighten things out.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
