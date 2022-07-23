Purchase Access

Once again James Francis Thorpe is the world’s greatest athlete of 1912.

The International Olympic Committee has changed its mind after all this time and reinstated Jim Thorpe as the winner of the pentathlon and decathlon at the Olympic Games in Stockholm one hundred and ten years ago.



