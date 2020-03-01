I have no intention to vote for the man, but I’m tired of hearing his enemies — in his own party — slander Pete Buttigieg for being from a small town.
South Bend, Ind., is a fine place.
Even though the last time I was there all the hotel rooms were booked and I had to stay in Elkhart.
Nothing wrong with Elkhart either, you understand, but the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame insist on playing home football games in South Bend.
Which is why I was there, but sleeping in Elkhart. Great multitudes of fans had taken up all the hotel rooms in South Bend.
Anyhow, South Bend has about 102,000 citizens and Mr. Buttigieg is a former mayor. His Democratic adversaries have been saying those credentials don’t qualify him to run for president.
Former vice president Joe Biden, for instance, put it this way in an interview:
“Pete Buttigieg has been nothing more — and he’s a good guy — I like him, he’s a smart guy, but …. what has he done? Who has he pulled together?
“Does he know any foreign leaders?
“He’s been the mayor of a city smaller than the city we’re in.”
The city Joe was in at the time, Hudson, N.H., has a population of 24,467, proving the former Veep doesn’t always think swiftly on his feet.
But whatever.
They’ve all cast doubts on Mayor Pete for being a small-town boy and that’s an affront to the values and virtues of the burgs and whistle-stops of this great land.
There’s wisdom and toughness and tenacity in small towns.
For one thing, living in them you get to know and work with the same outrageously eccentric characters that are found in Washington, D.C. Except the ones “down home” can be trusted more.
Nothing wrong with Hope, Arkansas (pop. 9,892), where Bill Clinton came from.
Or Plains, Georgia (pop. 734) , which gave us Jimmy Carter.
Ronald Reagan came from Tampico, Ill. (pop. 750); George H.W. Bush from Milton, Mass. (pop. 27,003) and U.S. Grant from the unincorporated township of Point Pleasant, Ohio.
Niles, Ohio (pop. 18,458) gave us William McKinley.
Herbert Hoover hailed from Branch, Iowa (pop. 2,359).
Beautiful Lamar, Mo. (4,363) produced Harry S Truman.
Lyndon B. Johnson came from Stonewall, Tex. (pop. 505).
Warren G. Harding got his start in Blooming Grove, Ohio (pop 5,063).
Abraham Lincoln in Hodgenville, Ky. (pop. 3,226).
And on and on.
Buttigieg served as mayor of South Bend from January 2012 until January of this year. He carried the inner city composed mostly of African-Americans with a combined 172 votes and that swept him into office. He wound up with 8,515 Democrat votes and 2,074 Republican.
South Bend is a friendly, leafy place on the St. Joseph River, and is known mostly for the University of Notre Dame, which is known mostly for its football team.
But that’s OK — if you going to be from a place known for football, you can’t beat Notre Dame.
The point is, it’s stupid to ridicule a person for being from a small town — even if it’s:
• Vinegar Bend, Alabama (Wilmer Mizell, baseball player).
• Cut and Shoot, Texas (Roy Harris, boxer).
• Smackover, Ark. (College Football Hall of Famers Wayne Hardin and Clyde Scott).
And on and on.
Indiana is a wonderful state with many wonderful small towns. If people say things like “catty wumpus” and “kitty corner,” and if the state Bird is Larry, who cares?
If you’re from a small town, you should be proud of it and only a blockhead would criticize you for it.
If it’s against the law to pass a tractor downtown, if Third Street is on the outskirts and folks can’t buy beer on Sunday, if the preacher from the biggest church drives a pickup and his dog has a big yard to run in, you’re probably talking about a small town.
So ….
If you don’t vote for Pete Buttigieg, that’s OK.
But make it because you don’t agree with his position on social programs or labor unions or equal opportunity laws or what he thinks about regulations against pollution.
And not because he’s from a small town.
That’s bush league.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.