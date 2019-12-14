You’d think the last place on earth for a good laugh would be a medical lab waiting room.
But whether a lot of funny people are developing health problems — or some weird natural instinct forces our minds off unpleasant thoughts — there are some incredible comedy routines among people waiting to get poked or prodded or squeezed or looked at under a microscope.
Such as:
• • •
At one waiting-room assemblage just the other day, an old guy wearing a ball cap with the Dallas Cowboy “star” logo on it served as a volunteer public address announcer.
He was apparently hard of hearing and the walls seemed to vibrate every time he spoke, which was often.
“This place is packed,” he bellowed to a lady sitting in the seat next to him. “Too many people here.”
Then: “These chairs are falling apart,” he roared somewhat later, to which another patient-in-waiting said: “The chairs are brand new, sir.”
To which Dallas Cowboy replied: “Well, excuse me all to heck!”
A smiling lady across from the Cowboy, hoping to calm the situation, told him she was going to cook for Thanksgiving.
And in a voice that could be heard for blocks away Cowboy said: “That’s good, I guess.”
A frail and nervous fellow made the unfortunate mistake of sitting near Cowboy, and began reading a magazine. Cowboy elbowed the person next to him and “whispered” in a voice that could be heard in Maricopa County:
“That guy looks like the mad bomber.”
Cowboy’s final contribution before he was thankfully called to whatever procedure was in store for him, involved a man filling out endless sheets of paper on a clipboard. The guy began grumbling and Cowboy hollered out: “What’s yer problem?”
The guy looked up at Cowboy and answered, “Huh? Oh, I just can’t believe the paperwork you have to do here.”
To which Cowboy retorted: “If you don’t like our medical care, you ought to try some socialist or communist third-world country.”
The other guy snorted, “I like this country just fine, thank you.” And he got up and moved to the other side of the room, as far away as he could get from Mr. Dallas Cowboy.
• • •
Some were entertaining just by appearance.
A sturdy lady with purple sweater and matching hair engaged in communication with her smart phone. She wore a tattooed replica of either a fleur-de-lis or an insect on her right forearm.
• • •
An older woman, pulling a small cart carrying oxygen tanks with clear, plastic tubing running from one tank to her nose, sat down. She had a deep, deep voice and asked a much younger guy if he would be kind enough to fetch her a drink of water. He did, she drank it and asked if he would fetch her another, which he did — and then hurried away.
• • •
A large TV screen ran videos of various diseases and afflictions, and nobody paid any attention to the message. It probably put patients in a positive frame of mind — positively frightened.
For which we could be grateful to loudmouth Cowboys and other interesting characters.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.